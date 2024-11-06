High Wind Warning issued November 6 at 10:19AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.