High Wind Warning issued November 6 at 10:19AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Dense Smoke Advisory, visibility one-quarter to
one-half mile in areas of dense smoke. For the High Wind Warning,
northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County
Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…For the Dense Smoke Advisory, until 4 PM PST this
afternoon. For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Low visibility could make
driving conditions hazardous.
Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid
inhaling smoke.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.