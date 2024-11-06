Dense Smoke Advisory issued November 6 at 9:31PM PST until November 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Dense Smoke Advisory, visibility one-quarter to

one-half mile in areas of dense smoke. For the High Wind Warning,

northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland

Coast, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM PST Thursday. For the

Dense Smoke Advisory, until 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Low visibility could make

driving conditions hazardous.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.