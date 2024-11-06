Dense Smoke Advisory issued November 6 at 7:43PM PST until November 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Dense Smoke Advisory, visibility one-quarter to

one-half mile in areas of dense smoke. For the Wind Advisory,

northeast wind gusts 40 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Lake Casitas.

* WHEN…For the Dense Smoke Advisory, until 9 AM PST Thursday. For

the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.