Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 3:07AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Eastern Antelope
Valley Foothills, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Lake Casitas, Los
Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los
Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, and Ojai Valley.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.