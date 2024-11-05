Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 3:07AM PST until November 6 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning,

north to northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 to 80

mph expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Southern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to midnight PST

tonight. For the High Wind Warning, from 2 AM Wednesday to 4 PM

PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…East-west portions of Highway 101 and 118,

and Interstate 210 could see extreme cross winds.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.