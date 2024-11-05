Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 10:46AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Eastern Antelope
Valley Foothills, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County Inland Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Gabriel
Valley, and Ojai Valley.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

