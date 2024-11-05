Red Flag Warning issued November 5 at 2:27PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT 9 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA

ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / SANTA

SUSANA MOUNTAINS / SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS — AND RED FLAG WARNING

DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR

ALL OTHER TIMES 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY IN THESE SAME

AREAS…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT 9 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 4 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA

ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY / SANTA CLARITA VALLEY / CENTRAL VENTURA

COUNTY VALLEYS / SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / VENTURA

COUNTY INLAND COAST ALL THE WAY TO THE BEACHES FROM MALIBU TO

OXNARD — AND RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND

LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL

6 PM THURSDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 4 AM

WEDNESDAY FOR MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND

SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SOUTH COAST AS

WELL AS THE SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS

AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR

THE INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR AND NORTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS

DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR

THE ANTELOPE VALLEY AND FOOTHILLS AND THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY AS

WELL AS CALABASAS AND AGOURA HILLS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS

AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 11 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY

FOR THE LOS ANGELES BASIN ALL THE WAY TO THE COAST INCLUDING

PALOS VERDES HILLS AS WELL AS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO

OJAI AND LAKE CASITAS AND THE CHANNEL ISLANDS INCLUDING CATALINA

ISLAND DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MUCH OF

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

.A very strong, widespread, and long-duration Santa Ana wind

event will bring widespread Extremely Critical fire weather

conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

Wednesday into Thursday. This will be a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS

SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the

combination of strong upper level wind support, tightening

offshore pressure gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at -7 to -8 mb),

and moderate cold air advection. The strongest winds with this

Santa Ana wind event are expected to be Wednesday morning into

Wednesday night when widespread damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80

mph are likely in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and

Ventura Counties (including the Santa Monicas and Santa Susanas),

with isolated gusts of 80 to 100 mph possible in favored areas of

the San Gabriels. Similar winds are expected once again in the

mountains Thursday night. For wind prone coastal and valley areas

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, damaging gusts of 50 to 70

mph will be likely (including the Malibu Coast and Ventura County

coastal plain). Due to the strong upper level wind support,

typical wind sheltered areas such as portions of the LA basin all

the way to the coast, Lake Casitas and Ojai, as well as the

Channel Islands and Catalina Island are expected to see gusty

north to northeast winds with associated Red Flag conditions.

Humidity levels are also expected to lower to between 8 to 15

percent by Wednesday afternoon with these low humidities likely to

linger into Thursday and Friday.

These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any

new fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS

Red Flag Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme

fire behavior, and long range spotting.

In addition, there will be gusty north to northeast winds

overlapping with humidities around 10 to 20 percent late this

afternoon into tonight across the mountains and foothills of San

Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as the Santa Ynez

mountains, Santa Barbara south coast, and Highway 33 corridor.

These areas are under a Red Flag Warning for late today into

tonight, with gusts of 35 to 55 mph being common, except isolated

gusts up to 60 mph.

* WINDS…Northeast winds will increase to 30 to 45 mph with

damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Offshore winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph weaker on Thursday

and into Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels will likely fall to between

8 and 15 percent by Wednesday afternoon, and linger into

Thursday and Friday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger

Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday

Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long

range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.