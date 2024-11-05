Red Flag Warning issued November 5 at 2:27PM PST until November 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT 9 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA
ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / SANTA
SUSANA MOUNTAINS / SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS — AND RED FLAG WARNING
DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR
ALL OTHER TIMES 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY IN THESE SAME
AREAS…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT 9 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 4 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA
ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
SAN FERNANDO VALLEY / SANTA CLARITA VALLEY / CENTRAL VENTURA
COUNTY VALLEYS / SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / VENTURA
COUNTY INLAND COAST ALL THE WAY TO THE BEACHES FROM MALIBU TO
OXNARD — AND RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL
6 PM THURSDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 4 AM
WEDNESDAY FOR MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND
SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SOUTH COAST AS
WELL AS THE SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR
THE INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR AND NORTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS
DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR
THE ANTELOPE VALLEY AND FOOTHILLS AND THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY AS
WELL AS CALABASAS AND AGOURA HILLS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 11 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY
FOR THE LOS ANGELES BASIN ALL THE WAY TO THE COAST INCLUDING
PALOS VERDES HILLS AS WELL AS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO
OJAI AND LAKE CASITAS AND THE CHANNEL ISLANDS INCLUDING CATALINA
ISLAND DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MUCH OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***
.A very strong, widespread, and long-duration Santa Ana wind
event will bring widespread Extremely Critical fire weather
conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties
Wednesday into Thursday. This will be a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS
SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the
combination of strong upper level wind support, tightening
offshore pressure gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at -7 to -8 mb),
and moderate cold air advection. The strongest winds with this
Santa Ana wind event are expected to be Wednesday morning into
Wednesday night when widespread damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80
mph are likely in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and
Ventura Counties (including the Santa Monicas and Santa Susanas),
with isolated gusts of 80 to 100 mph possible in favored areas of
the San Gabriels. Similar winds are expected once again in the
mountains Thursday night. For wind prone coastal and valley areas
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, damaging gusts of 50 to 70
mph will be likely (including the Malibu Coast and Ventura County
coastal plain). Due to the strong upper level wind support,
typical wind sheltered areas such as portions of the LA basin all
the way to the coast, Lake Casitas and Ojai, as well as the
Channel Islands and Catalina Island are expected to see gusty
north to northeast winds with associated Red Flag conditions.
Humidity levels are also expected to lower to between 8 to 15
percent by Wednesday afternoon with these low humidities likely to
linger into Thursday and Friday.
These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any
new fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS
Red Flag Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme
fire behavior, and long range spotting.
In addition, there will be gusty north to northeast winds
overlapping with humidities around 10 to 20 percent late this
afternoon into tonight across the mountains and foothills of San
Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as the Santa Ynez
mountains, Santa Barbara south coast, and Highway 33 corridor.
These areas are under a Red Flag Warning for late today into
tonight, with gusts of 35 to 55 mph being common, except isolated
gusts up to 60 mph.
* WINDS…North to northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts 40 to 55
mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph across favored ridgetops.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger
Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday
Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long
range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.