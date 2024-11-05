Red Flag Warning issued November 5 at 12:01PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 4 AM

WEDNESDAY FOR MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA

BARBARA COUNTIES AND SANTA BARBARA SOUTH COAST AS WELL AS THE

SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW

HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY DUE

TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE INTERSTATE 5

CORRIDOR AND NORTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY DUE

TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE INTERIOR

VALLEYS AND FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY AS WELL AS CALABASAS

AND AGOURA HILLS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 11 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY

FOR THE LOS ANGELES BASIN ALL THE WAY TO THE COAST INCLUDING

PALOS VERDES HILLS AS WELL AS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO

OJAI/LAKE CASITAS AND THE CHANNEL ISLANDS INCLUDING CATALINA

ISLAND…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MUCH OF

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

There is increased confidence of a very strong, widespread, and

long-duration Santa Ana wind event which will likely bring

widespread extremely critical fire weather conditions to many

wind-prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday

into Thursday. This will be a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION

(PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the combination

of strong upper level wind support, tightening offshore pressure

gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at -6 to -8 mb), and moderate cold

air advection. The strongest winds with this Santa Ana wind event

are expected to be Wednesday morning into Wednesday night when

widespread damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are likely in the

mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

(including the Santa Monicas and Santa Susanas), with isolated

gusts of 80 to 100 mph possible in favored areas of the San

Gabriels. Similar winds are expected once again in the mountains

Thursday night. For wind prone coastal and valley areas of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties, damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph will

be likely (including the Malibu Coast and Ventura County coastal

plain). Due to the strong upper level wind support, typical wind

sheltered areas such as portions of the LA basin all the way to

the coast, Lake Casitas and Ojai, as well as the Channel Islands

and Catalina Island are expected to see gusty north to northeast

winds with associated Red Flag conditions. Humidity levels are

also expected to lower to between 8 to 15 percent by Wednesday

afternoon with these low humidities likely to linger into

Thursday.

In addition, there will be gusty north to northeast winds

overlapping with humidities around 15 to 20 percent late this

afternoon into tonight across the mountains and foothills of San

Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as the Santa Ynez

mountains, Santa Barbara south coast, and Highway 33 corridor.

These areas are under a Red Flag Warning for late today into tonight,

with gusts of 35 to 55 mph being common, except isolated gusts up

to 60 mph.

These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any

new fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS

Red Flag Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme

fire behavior, and long range spotting.

* WINDS…Offshore winds will continue to diminish this afternoon

into tonight. Northeast winds will increase to 30 to 45 mph with

damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Offshore winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph weaker on Thursday

and into Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 20 percent today. Humidity levels

will likely fall to between 8 and 15 percent by Wednesday

afternoon, and linger into Thursday and Friday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger

Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday

Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long

range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.