Red Flag Warning issued November 5 at 12:01PM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT 9 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA
ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / SANTA
SUSANA MOUNTAINS / SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS — AND RED FLAG WARNING DUE
TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL
OTHER TIMES 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY IN THESE SAME
AREAS…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY DUE TO
DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS: SAN FERNANDO VALLEY / SANTA CLARITA VALLEY / CENTRAL
VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS /
SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND VENTURA COUNTY INLAND
COAST ALL THE WAY TO THE BEACHES FROM MALIBU TO OXNARD — AND RED
FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN
EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY IN
THESE SAME AREAS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 4 AM
WEDNESDAY FOR MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA
BARBARA COUNTIES AND SANTA BARBARA SOUTH COAST AS WELL AS THE
SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY DUE
TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE INTERSTATE 5
CORRIDOR AND NORTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 2 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY DUE
TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE INTERIOR
VALLEYS AND FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY AS WELL AS CALABASAS
AND AGOURA HILLS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 11 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY
FOR THE LOS ANGELES BASIN ALL THE WAY TO THE COAST INCLUDING
PALOS VERDES HILLS AS WELL AS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO
OJAI/LAKE CASITAS AND THE CHANNEL ISLANDS INCLUDING CATALINA
ISLAND…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MUCH OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***
There is increased confidence of a very strong, widespread, and
long-duration Santa Ana wind event which will likely bring
widespread extremely critical fire weather conditions to many
wind-prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday
into Thursday. This will be a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION
(PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the combination
of strong upper level wind support, tightening offshore pressure
gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at -6 to -8 mb), and moderate cold
air advection. The strongest winds with this Santa Ana wind event
are expected to be Wednesday morning into Wednesday night when
widespread damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are likely in the
mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties
(including the Santa Monicas and Santa Susanas), with isolated
gusts of 80 to 100 mph possible in favored areas of the San
Gabriels. Similar winds are expected once again in the mountains
Thursday night. For wind prone coastal and valley areas of Los
Angeles and Ventura counties, damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph will
be likely (including the Malibu Coast and Ventura County coastal
plain). Due to the strong upper level wind support, typical wind
sheltered areas such as portions of the LA basin all the way to
the coast, Lake Casitas and Ojai, as well as the Channel Islands
and Catalina Island are expected to see gusty north to northeast
winds with associated Red Flag conditions. Humidity levels are
also expected to lower to between 8 to 15 percent by Wednesday
afternoon with these low humidities likely to linger into
Thursday.
In addition, there will be gusty north to northeast winds
overlapping with humidities around 15 to 20 percent late this
afternoon into tonight across the mountains and foothills of San
Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as the Santa Ynez
mountains, Santa Barbara south coast, and Highway 33 corridor.
These areas are under a Red Flag Warning for late today into tonight,
with gusts of 35 to 55 mph being common, except isolated gusts up
to 60 mph.
These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any
new fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS
Red Flag Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme
fire behavior, and long range spotting.
* WINDS…Offshore winds will continue to diminish this
afternoon into tonight. Northeast winds will increase to 30 to
45 mph with damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph Wednesday into
Wednesday night. Strongest winds expected along the Highway
118/210 corridors in eastern Ventura county valleys to western
San Fernando valley, with highest risk for Simi Valley,
Moorpark, Porter Ranch, and San Fernando. Offshore winds are
expected to be 5 to 10 mph weaker on Thursday and into Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent today. Humidity levels
will likely fall to between 8 and 15 percent by Wednesday
afternoon, and linger into Thursday and Friday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger
Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday
Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long
range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.