High Wind Warning issued November 5 at 3:07AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60

to 80 mph expected. Isolated wind gusts to 100 mph possible.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…East-west portions of Highway 101 and 118,

and Interstate 210 could see extreme cross winds.

Avoid windows during wind storms. Watch for falling debris and tree

limbs. Use caution if you must drive.