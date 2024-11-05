High Wind Warning issued November 5 at 10:46AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Avoid windows during the wind storm. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts 60-80 mph expected, isolated gusts to 100 mph at high elevations.

