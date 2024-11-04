Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 12:05PM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with isolated gusts up to 60
mph expected.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Eastern Antelope
Valley Foothills, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Lake Casitas, Los
Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los
Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, and Western
Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.