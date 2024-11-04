Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 12:05PM PST until November 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 35 to 55 mph with isolated gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa
Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa
Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western
Range.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.