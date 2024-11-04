Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 10:48PM PST until November 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 35 to 55 mph with isolated gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, southern Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Lucia and
Santa Ynez Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.