Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 10:48PM PST until November 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 8:14 am
Published 10:48 pm

* WHAT…North winds 35 to 55 mph with isolated gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, southern Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Lucia and
Santa Ynez Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

