Red Flag Warning issued November 4 at 9:54AM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR MOUNTAINS/FOOTHILLS OF
SAN LUIS OBISPO/SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY FOR MUCH OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO POTENTIAL FOR STRONG SANTA
ANA WINDS WITH LOW HUMIDITIES…
.For today, Santa Ana winds are peaking this morning, and will gradually diminish
through the afternoon and evening hours. Peak gusts are generally in the 30 to 50 mph
range across typical wind prone area of Los Angeles and Ventura counties (including the
Malibu coast), except the Los Angeles county mountains where gusts of 50 to 70 mph
are being observed. Humidity levels between 15 and 25 percent are common this
morning, and will fall to between 10 and 20 percent across much of the wind prone
areas today.
There is increased confidence of a stronger, more widespread, and longer duration
Santa Ana wind event which will likely bring widespread critical fire weather
conditions to wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into
Thursday. Fire Weather Watches will likely be converted to Red Flag Warnings later
today. This appears to be a high end Red Flag Warning event with the combination
of strong upper level wind support, tightening pressure gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking
at around – 7 mb), and moderate cold air advection. The strongest winds with
this upcoming Santa Ana wind event are expected to be Wednesday morning into
Wednesday night when widespread damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are becoming
likely in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties (including
the Santa Monicas and Santa Susanas), and widespread gusts of 45 to 60 mph across
coastal/valley areas (including the Malibu coast and Ventura county coastal plain).
Humidity levels are also expected to lower to between 8 to 15 percent by Wednesday
afternoon with these low humidities likely to linger into Thursday. In addition,
there will be gusty north to northeast winds overlapping with humidities around
15 to 20 percent late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night across the mountains and
foothills of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, where a Fire Weather Watch
remains in effect and will likely be converted to Red Flag Warnings later today.
Also of note, elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions are likely
for southern Santa Barbara county during this time, and Red Flag Warnings may need
to be considered for these areas as well.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA MONICA AND SANTA SUSANA
MOUNTAINS…
* WINDS…North to northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph,
except isolated gusts to 60 mph western peaks, gradually
diminishing in the afternoon. Offshore winds will diminish more
tonight into Tuesday, then increase to 30 to 45 mph with
potential for widespread damaging gusts of 60 to 70 mph
Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Falling to between 10 and 20 percent today.
Humidity levels will likely fall to between 8 and 15 percent
with the second Santa Ana wind event Wednesday afternoon, and
linger into Thursday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger
Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday
Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long
range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland
interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information..