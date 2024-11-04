Red Flag Warning issued November 4 at 6:48PM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 4 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 4 AM WEDNESDAY

FOR MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA

COUNTIES AND SANTA BARBARA SOUTH COAST…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 4 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY

FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO STRONG SANTA

ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 7 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON THURSDAY

FOR INLAND LA COAST (ESPECIALLY HOLLYWOOD HILLS), OJAI/LAKE

CASITAS, AND CHANNEL ISLANDS/CATALINA ISLAND…

There is increased confidence of a stronger, more widespread, and

longer duration Santa Ana wind event which will likely bring

widespread critical fire weather conditions to many wind prone

areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into

Thursday. This will be a high end Red Flag Warning event with the

combination of strong upper level wind support, tightening

offshore pressure gradients (LAX- Daggett peaking at -6 to –

8 mb), and moderate cold air advection. The strongest winds with

this upcoming Santa Ana wind event are expected to be Wednesday

morning into Wednesday night when widespread damaging wind gusts

of 60 to 80 mph are likely in the mountains and foothills of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties (including the Santa Monicas and

Santa Susanas), with isolated gusts of 80 to 100 mph possible in

favored areas of the San Gabriels. For wind prone coastal and

valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, damaging gusts

of 50 to 70 mph will be likely (including the Malibu coast and

Ventura county coastal plain). Due to the strong upper level wind

support, typical wind sheltered areas such as portions of the LA

basin (mainly Hollywood Hills), Lake Casitas and Ojai, as well as

the Channel Islands and Catalina Island are expected to see gusty

north to northeast winds with associated Red Flag fire weather

concerns. Humidity levels are also expected to lower to between

8 to 15 percent by Wednesday afternoon with these low humidities

likely to linger into Thursday.

In addition, there will be gusty north to northeast winds

overlapping with humidities around 15 to 20 percent late Tuesday

afternoon into Tuesday night across the mountains and foothills

of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as the

Santa Ynez mountains, Santa Barbara south coast, and Highway

33 corridor. These areas are now under a Red Flag Warning for

late Tuesday into Tuesday night, with gusts of 35 to 55 mph being

common, except isolated gusts up to 60 mph.

This is a dangerous fire weather event. Any new fires in the Red

Flag Warning area will have rapid fire spread, extreme fire

behavior, and long range spotting.

* WINDS…Offshore winds will continue to diminish this

afternoon into tonight. Northeast winds will increase to 35 to

50 mph with damaging gusts of 60 to 80 mph Wednesday into

Wednesday night. Offshore Winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph

weaker on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent today. Humidity levels

will likely fall to between 8 and 15 percent by Wednesday

afternoon, and linger into Thursday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger

Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday

Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long

range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.