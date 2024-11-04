High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 12:05PM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 60 to 80 mph expected with isolated gusts

up to 100 mph in mountain locations.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…East-west portions of Highway 101 and 118,

and Interstate 210 could see extreme cross winds.

Avoid windows during wind storms. Watch for falling debris and tree

limbs. Use caution if you must drive.