Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 6:06PM PST until November 4 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds shifting to the northeast, at 15 to 30 mph with

gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,

and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.