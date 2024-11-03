Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 6:06PM PST until November 4 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 6:06 pm

* WHAT…North winds shifting to the northeast, at 15 to 30 mph with
gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

