Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 9:59AM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY ACROSS

PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY SANTA

ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

.A weak cold front brought minimal rainfall yesterday for areas

south of Point Conception, with rainfall accumulations mostly

less than 0.10 inches. For today, gusty northerly winds will bring

a drying trend, with elevated fire weather conditions across

southern Santa Barbara county, the Highway 33 corridor, Santa

Monica mountains, and Santa Susana mountains by afternoon and

evening as humidity levels lower to between 15 and 30 percent.

By tonight and Monday, a Santa Ana wind event will likely bring

critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas in the Red Flag Warning will

be at greater risk for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior

if ignitions were to occur. A potentially stronger, more

widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could bring

widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas of

Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday. A Fire

Weather Watch will likely be issued later today to highlight this

significant fire weather risk associated with the midweek Santa

Ana wind event.

* WINDS…North to northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

Strongest winds near higher terrain, as well as the Highway 118

corridor in western San Fernando Valley and Simi Valley, and

the Malibu coast.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20 to 30 percent will be common this

evening, falling to between 12 and 20 percent by Monday. Isolated

readings around 10 percent possible in favored downslope areas

on Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another potentially stronger, more

widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could

bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind

prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into

Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.