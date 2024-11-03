Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 9:59AM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY ACROSS
PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY SANTA
ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
.A weak cold front brought minimal rainfall yesterday for areas
south of Point Conception, with rainfall accumulations mostly
less than 0.10 inches. For today, gusty northerly winds will bring
a drying trend, with elevated fire weather conditions across
southern Santa Barbara county, the Highway 33 corridor, Santa
Monica mountains, and Santa Susana mountains by afternoon and
evening as humidity levels lower to between 15 and 30 percent.
By tonight and Monday, a Santa Ana wind event will likely bring
critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas of Los
Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas in the Red Flag Warning will
be at greater risk for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior
if ignitions were to occur. A potentially stronger, more
widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could bring
widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas of
Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday. A Fire
Weather Watch will likely be issued later today to highlight this
significant fire weather risk associated with the midweek Santa
Ana wind event.
* WINDS…North to northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest winds near higher terrain, as well as the Highway 118
corridor in western San Fernando Valley and Simi Valley, and
the Malibu coast.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20 to 30 percent will be common this
evening, falling to between 12 and 20 percent by Monday. Isolated
readings around 10 percent possible in favored downslope areas
on Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another potentially stronger, more
widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could
bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind
prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into
Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.