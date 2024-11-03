Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 3:57PM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…CORRECTION TO INCLUDE SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS IN THE

RED FLAG WARNING FOR TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY ACROSS

PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY SANTA

ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 6 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY

FOR THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND INTERIOR

SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 4 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM

THURSDAY FOR MUCH OF LA AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO THE POTENTIAL

FOR SIGNIFICANT SANTA ANA WIND EVENT COMBINED WITH LOW

HUMIDITIES…

.A weak cold front brought minimal rainfall yesterday for areas

south of Point Conception, with rainfall accumulations mostly

less than 0.10 inches. For today, gusty northerly winds will

bring a drying trend, with elevated fire weather conditions

across southern Santa Barbara county, the Highway 33 corridor,

Santa Monica mountains, and Santa Susana mountains this afternoon

and evening as humidity levels lower to between 15 and

30 percent. By tonight and Monday, a Santa Ana wind event will

likely bring critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas in the Red Flag

Warning will be at greater risk for rapid fire spread and extreme

fire behavior if ignitions were to occur. A potentially stronger,

more widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could

bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind prone

areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into

Thursday. With higher confidence in this upcoming significant

Santa Ana wind event Wednesday into Thursday, a Fire Weather

Watch has been issued.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS…

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative

humidity, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 6 PM PST

Monday.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

tonight through Monday morning, gradually decreasing Monday

afternoon and evening. Offshore winds will diminish some on

Monday night into Tuesday, then increase to 25 to 40 mph with

potential for damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph possible on

Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20 to 30 percent will be common this

evening, falling to between 12 and 25 percent by Monday.

Humidity levels will likely fall to between 8 and 15 percent

with the second Santa Ana wind event Wednesday afternoon, and

linger into Thursday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger

Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday

Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long

range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland

interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information..