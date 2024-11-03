Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 3:57PM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…CORRECTION TO INCLUDE SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS IN THE
RED FLAG WARNING FOR TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY ACROSS
PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY SANTA
ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 6 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY
FOR THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND INTERIOR
SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 4 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM
THURSDAY FOR MUCH OF LA AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO THE POTENTIAL
FOR SIGNIFICANT SANTA ANA WIND EVENT COMBINED WITH LOW
HUMIDITIES…
.A weak cold front brought minimal rainfall yesterday for areas
south of Point Conception, with rainfall accumulations mostly
less than 0.10 inches. For today, gusty northerly winds will
bring a drying trend, with elevated fire weather conditions
across southern Santa Barbara county, the Highway 33 corridor,
Santa Monica mountains, and Santa Susana mountains this afternoon
and evening as humidity levels lower to between 15 and
30 percent. By tonight and Monday, a Santa Ana wind event will
likely bring critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas in the Red Flag
Warning will be at greater risk for rapid fire spread and extreme
fire behavior if ignitions were to occur. A potentially stronger,
more widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could
bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind prone
areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into
Thursday. With higher confidence in this upcoming significant
Santa Ana wind event Wednesday into Thursday, a Fire Weather
Watch has been issued.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS…
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative
humidity, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 6 PM PST
Monday.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
tonight through Monday morning, gradually decreasing Monday
afternoon and evening. Offshore winds will diminish some on
Monday night into Tuesday, then increase to 25 to 40 mph with
potential for damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph possible on
Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20 to 30 percent will be common this
evening, falling to between 12 and 25 percent by Monday.
Humidity levels will likely fall to between 8 and 15 percent
with the second Santa Ana wind event Wednesday afternoon, and
linger into Thursday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger
Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday
Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long
range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland
interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information..