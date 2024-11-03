Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 2:17PM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY ACROSS

PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY SANTA

ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 6 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY

FOR THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND INTERIOR

SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 4 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY

FOR MUCH OF LA AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR

SIGNIFICANT SANTA ANA WIND EVENT COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITIES…

.A weak cold front brought minimal rainfall yesterday for areas

south of Point Conception, with rainfall accumulations mostly

less than 0.10 inches. For today, gusty northerly winds will

bring a drying trend, with elevated fire weather conditions

across southern Santa Barbara county, the Highway 33 corridor,

Santa Monica mountains, and Santa Susana mountains this afternoon

and evening as humidity levels lower to between 15 and 30

percent. By tonight and Monday, a Santa Ana wind event will likely

bring critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas in the Red Flag Warning will

be at greater risk for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior

if ignitions were to occur. A potentially stronger, more

widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could bring

widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas of

Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday. With

higher confidence in this upcoming significant Santa Ana wind

event Wednesday into Thursday, a Fire Weather Watch is being

issued.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA MONICA AND SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS…

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Fire Weather Watch for gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative

humidity, which is in effect from late Tuesday night through

Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS…North to northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph,

except isolated gusts to 60 mph western peaks. Offshore winds

will diminish some on Monday night into Tuesday, then increase

to 30 to 45 mph with potential for widespread damaging gusts of

60 to 70 mph possible on Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20 to 30 percent will be common this

evening, falling to between 12 and 20 percent by Monday.

Isolated readings around 10 percent possible in favored

downslope areas on Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would threaten

life and property. With the threat of even stronger Santa Ana

winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday Santa Ana

event, there will be an increased risk for long range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland

interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information..