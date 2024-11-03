Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 2:17PM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY ACROSS
PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY SANTA
ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 6 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY
FOR THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND INTERIOR
SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 4 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY
FOR MUCH OF LA AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR
SIGNIFICANT SANTA ANA WIND EVENT COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITIES…
.A weak cold front brought minimal rainfall yesterday for areas
south of Point Conception, with rainfall accumulations mostly
less than 0.10 inches. For today, gusty northerly winds will
bring a drying trend, with elevated fire weather conditions
across southern Santa Barbara county, the Highway 33 corridor,
Santa Monica mountains, and Santa Susana mountains this afternoon
and evening as humidity levels lower to between 15 and 30
percent. By tonight and Monday, a Santa Ana wind event will likely
bring critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas of Los
Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas in the Red Flag Warning will
be at greater risk for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior
if ignitions were to occur. A potentially stronger, more
widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could bring
widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind prone areas of
Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday. With
higher confidence in this upcoming significant Santa Ana wind
event Wednesday into Thursday, a Fire Weather Watch is being
issued.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR THE SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, SANTA CLARITA VALLEY,
VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS, CALABASAS, AND MALIBU COAST.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Fire Weather Watch for gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative
humidity, which is in effect from late Tuesday night through
Thursday afternoon.
* WINDS…North to northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
tonight through Monday morning., gradually decreasing Monday
afternoon into evening. Strongest winds near higher terrain, as
well as the Highway 118 corridor in western San Fernando Valley
and Simi Valley, and the Malibu coast. Offshore winds will
diminish some on Monday night into Tuesday, then increase to 25
to 40 mph with potential for gusts of 40 to 60 mph possible
on Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY… 20 to 30 percent will be common this
evening, falling to between 12 and 25 percent by Monday.
Humidity levels will likely fall to between 8 and 15 percent
with the second Santa Ana wind event Wednesday afternoon, and
linger into Thursday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would threaten
life and property. With the threat of even stronger Santa Ana
winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday Santa Ana
event, there will be an increased risk for long range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland
interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information..