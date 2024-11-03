High Wind Warning issued November 3 at 9:16AM PST until November 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 20 to 40 mph with

gusts of 60 to 80 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,

and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM PST this evening. For

the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.