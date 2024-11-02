Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 12:44PM PDT until November 4 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up of 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.