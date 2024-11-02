Red Flag Warning issued November 2 at 2:15PM PDT until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
ACROSS PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
.A weakening cold front has brought minimal rainfall today.
Any rainfall accumulation that does fall is expected to be less than
0.10 inches for areas south of Point Conception. Behind this system,
there will be strengthening northwest winds tonight, with damaging
gusts over 60 mph across the mountains, followed by
northerly winds on Sunday. Initially, humidity levels will remain
quite elevated tonight, but will start to dry out on Sunday,
with elevated fire weather conditions to southern Santa Barbara
county and the highway 33 corridor in western Ventura county by
Sunday afternoon and evening. By Sunday night and Monday, a Santa
Ana wind event will likely bring critical fire weather conditions
to wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas
in the Red Flag Warning will be at greater risk for rapid
fire spread and extreme fire behavior if ignitions were to occur.
A potentially stronger, more widespread, and longer duration Santa
Ana wind event could bring widespread critical fire weather
conditions to wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura
counties Wednesday into Thursday. If this Wednesday-Thursday
Santa Ana event remains on track, a Fire Weather Watch will
likely be issued by Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 7 PM Sunday to 6 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…North to northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50
mph. Strongest winds near higher terrain, as well as the
Highway 118 corridor in western San Fernando Valley and near
Simi Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20 to 30 percent will be common Sunday evening,
falling to between 15 and 25 percent Later Sunday night and Monday
across downslope areas. Isolated readings 10 to 15 percent
possible in favored downslope areas on Monday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another potentially stronger, more
widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could
bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind
prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into
Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.