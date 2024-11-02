Red Flag Warning issued November 2 at 2:15PM PDT until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

ACROSS PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

.A weakening cold front has brought minimal rainfall today.

Any rainfall accumulation that does fall is expected to be less than

0.10 inches for areas south of Point Conception. Behind this system,

there will be strengthening northwest winds tonight, with damaging

gusts over 60 mph across the mountains, followed by

northerly winds on Sunday. Initially, humidity levels will remain

quite elevated tonight, but will start to dry out on Sunday,

with elevated fire weather conditions to southern Santa Barbara

county and the highway 33 corridor in western Ventura county by

Sunday afternoon and evening. By Sunday night and Monday, a Santa

Ana wind event will likely bring critical fire weather conditions

to wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas

in the Red Flag Warning will be at greater risk for rapid

fire spread and extreme fire behavior if ignitions were to occur.

A potentially stronger, more widespread, and longer duration Santa

Ana wind event could bring widespread critical fire weather

conditions to wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura

counties Wednesday into Thursday. If this Wednesday-Thursday

Santa Ana event remains on track, a Fire Weather Watch will

likely be issued by Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 7 PM Sunday to 6 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…North to northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50

mph. Strongest winds near higher terrain, as well as the

Highway 118 corridor in western San Fernando Valley and near

Simi Valley.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20 to 30 percent will be common Sunday evening,

falling to between 15 and 25 percent Later Sunday night and Monday

across downslope areas. Isolated readings 10 to 15 percent

possible in favored downslope areas on Monday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another potentially stronger, more

widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event could

bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind

prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into

Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.