High Wind Warning issued November 2 at 12:44PM PDT until November 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 80 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…From 7 PM PDT this evening to 6 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.