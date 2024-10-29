Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued October 29 at 3:22AM PDT until October 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 10:50 am
Published 3:22 am

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, Eastern San Gabriel
Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County
Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range, Southern Ventura County Mountains,
Western Antelope Valley Foothills, and Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

