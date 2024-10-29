Wind Advisory issued October 29 at 12:01PM PDT until October 30 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando
Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.