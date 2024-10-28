Beach Hazards Statement issued October 28 at 6:14AM PDT until October 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 6
feet with local sets to 7 feet.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT this morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
locations in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.