Beach Hazards Statement issued October 28 at 12:51PM PDT until October 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 6

feet with local sets to 7 feet, largest on west facing shores.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County

Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

locations in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.