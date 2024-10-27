Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 12:29AM PDT until October 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills,
Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern
Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains,
Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Southern Ventura County
Mountains, Western Antelope Valley Foothills, and Western San
Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.