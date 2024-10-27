Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 1:02PM PDT until October 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Mountains and deserts across portions of Santa Barbara,
Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.