Beach Hazards Statement issued October 27 at 6:42PM PDT until October 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. Peaking
Monday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.