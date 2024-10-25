Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued October 25 at 2:52AM PDT until October 25 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 10:26 am
Published 2:52 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…All coastal areas in Los Angeles, Ventura, and southern
Santa Barbara Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility is possible on some
roadways, including the Pacific Coast Highway, Highway 101 in
Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, and the 10, 405, 605, and 710
freeways in Los Angeles County.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

