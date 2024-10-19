Wind Advisory issued October 19 at 3:29AM PDT until October 19 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds

will decrease this afternoon.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.