Wind Advisory issued October 19 at 3:29AM PDT until October 19 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds
will decrease by late afternoon.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,
Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,
Western San Fernando Valley, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.