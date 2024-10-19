Red Flag Warning issued October 19 at 9:36AM PDT until October 19 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TODAY FOR MOST VALLEYS AND
MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
.Santa Ana wind gusts of 25 to 45 mph will continue today across
the wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,
strongest in the mountains and valley hills, gradually
diminishing by mid afternoon. Isolated gusts up to 50 mph will
occur in the LA county mountains. Relative humidity will fall
into the 5 to 15 percent range today across much of the region,
with poor overnight recoveries tonight in the mountains and
foothills. Such an environment will support rapid fire growth and
erratic fire behavior. At this time, the chance of this Red Flag
Warning being extended beyond today is very low to none.
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated
gusts to 50 mph in the LA county mountains. Winds will be
strongest in the valley hills and mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums of 5 to 15 percent. Poor overnight
recoveries of 15 to 30 percent common in the mountains and
foothills.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.