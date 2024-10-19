Red Flag Warning issued October 19 at 3:05PM PDT until October 19 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR MOST

VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

.Santa Ana wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph early this afternoon

across the wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,

will gradually decrease through the afternoon and evening hours.

Relative humidity between 5 and 15 percent is common today across

much of the region, with poor overnight recoveries tonight in the

mountains and foothills. Such an environment will support rapid

fire growth and erratic fire behavior.

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, gradually

diminishing through the afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums of 5 to 15 percent. Poor

overnight recoveries of 15 to 30 percent common in the

mountains and foothills.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.