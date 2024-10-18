Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 2:26PM PDT until October 19 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds

will decrease this afternoon and evening but then increase again

later tonight and Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,

Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,

Western San Fernando Valley, and Western Santa Monica Mountains

Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.