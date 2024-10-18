Red Flag Warning issued October 18 at 9:53AM PDT until October 19 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR MOST VALLEYS
AND MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
.Moderate Santa Ana winds will continue to develop today and
continue through Saturday. Gusts between 30 and 50 mph will be
common over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Winds will
be strongest in the valley hills and mountain peaks. Relative
humidity will drop into the 5 to 15 percent range each day, with
very poor overnight recoveries tonight. Such an environment will
support rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior.
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds will
be strongest in the valley hills and mountain peaks.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums of 5 to 15 percent. Very poor
overnight recoveries of 10 to 25 percent in the mountains and
windier valleys.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.