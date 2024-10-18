Red Flag Warning issued October 18 at 9:53AM PDT until October 19 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR MOST VALLEYS

AND MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

.Moderate Santa Ana winds will continue to develop today and

continue through Saturday. Gusts between 30 and 50 mph will be

common over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Winds will

be strongest in the valley hills and mountain peaks. Relative

humidity will drop into the 5 to 15 percent range each day, with

very poor overnight recoveries tonight. Such an environment will

support rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior.

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds will

be strongest in the valley hills and mountain peaks.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums of 5 to 15 percent. Very poor

overnight recoveries of 10 to 25 percent in the mountains and

windier valleys.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.