Red Flag Warning issued October 18 at 2:23PM PDT until October 19 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR MOST VALLEYS
AND MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
.Santa Ana wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph with isolated gusts to 50
mph will continue through Saturday, strongest in the valley hills
and mountain peaks. Relative humidity will fall into the 5 to 15
percent range each day, with very poor overnight recoveries
tonight. Such an environment will support rapid fire growth and
erratic fire behavior. At this time, the chance of this Red Flag
Warning being extended beyond Saturday is very low to none.
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated
gusts to 50 mph. Winds will be strongest in the valley hills
and mountain peaks.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums of 5 to 15 percent. Very poor
overnight recoveries of 15 to 30 percent common in the
mountains and windier valleys.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.