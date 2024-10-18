Beach Hazards Statement issued October 18 at 2:04AM PDT until October 18 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 6 to 10
feet for northwest-facing beaches are expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Nuisance coastal flooding is possible
around high tide this morning.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.