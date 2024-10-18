Beach Hazards Statement issued October 18 at 2:04AM PDT until October 18 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves 3 to 6 feet

are expected for west-facing beaches.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN…Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Nuisance coastal flooding is possible

around high tide this morning.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.