Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 7:35PM PDT until October 19 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Friday to 3 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.