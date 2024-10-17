Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 7:35PM PDT until October 18 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Southern
Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.