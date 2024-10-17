Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 7:35PM PDT until October 18 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Northern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An extension of this advisory is possible
Friday morning as winds shift to the northeast.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.