Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 1:17PM PDT until October 18 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Northern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An extension of this advisory is possible

Friday morning as winds shift to the northeast.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.