Red Flag Warning issued October 17 at 1:51PM PDT until October 19 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN INFFECT FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR MOST VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND
VENTURA COUNTIES…
.Moderate Santa Ana winds will develop Friday morning and continue
through Saturday. Gusts between 30 and 45 mph will be common over
much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with isolated gusts to
around 50 mph. Winds will be strongest in the valleys and
mountains and from Friday afternoon through Friday Night. Relative
humidity will drop into the 5 to 15 percent range each day, with
very poor overnight recoveries Friday Night. Such an environment
will support rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM Friday to 6 PM PDT Saturday. The previous Fire
Weather Watch was upgraded.
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated
gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible in the mountains and hills.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums of 5 to 15 percent. Very poor
overnight recoveries of 10 to 25 percent in the mountains and
windier valleys.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.