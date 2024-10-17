Red Flag Warning issued October 17 at 1:51PM PDT until October 19 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN INFFECT FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON FOR MOST VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND

VENTURA COUNTIES…

.Moderate Santa Ana winds will develop Friday morning and continue

through Saturday. Gusts between 30 and 45 mph will be common over

much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with isolated gusts to

around 50 mph. Winds will be strongest in the valleys and

mountains and from Friday afternoon through Friday Night. Relative

humidity will drop into the 5 to 15 percent range each day, with

very poor overnight recoveries Friday Night. Such an environment

will support rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 9 AM Friday to 6 PM PDT Saturday. The previous Fire

Weather Watch was upgraded.

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated

gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible in the mountains and hills.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums of 5 to 15 percent. Very poor

overnight recoveries of 10 to 25 percent in the mountains and

windier valleys.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.